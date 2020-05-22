Costco bird seed is popular with everyone, even Mrs. Douglas Squirrel

Photo by Jo Simmons

I have had to relegate grey squirrels to the No Longer Socially Acceptable file under Things Loved in Childhood - along with ivy, scotch broom, dandelions, morning glory and a bunch of other things.It is heartening, through, to see how many native Douglas Squirrels are frequenting area neighborhoods and making friends with residents in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.--Diane Hettrick