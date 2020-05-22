Case updates May 21, 2020

Graph of King county positive test results













If your skin is healthy and you don’t touch your face, you can’t get COVID-19 just by touching something with the virus on it.





So for most situations — like driving, running errands, using an ATM, pumping gas, or pushing a shopping cart — wearing gloves is not a helpful way to protect yourself.









Case updates



Another 146 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 19,117, including 1,044 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.



United States



1,551,095 cases

93,061 deaths

Washington state



19,117 cases

1,044 deaths King county 7,645 cases

534 deaths

Shoreline



354 cases

54 deaths

Lake Forest Park



30 cases

0 deaths





Although it may be possible to get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes, COVID-19 does not spread easily that way. And you can prevent that kind of exposure by being sure to wash your hands before you touch your face.