Case updates May 21, 2020

Although it may be possible to get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes, COVID-19 does not spread easily that way. And you can prevent that kind of exposure by being sure to wash your hands before you touch your face. 

If your skin is healthy and you don’t touch your face, you can’t get COVID-19 just by touching something with the virus on it. 

So for most situations — like driving, running errands, using an ATM, pumping gas, or pushing a shopping cart — wearing gloves is not a helpful way to protect yourself. 

It would be more helpful to use hand sanitizer frequently while running errands and be careful not to touch your face. Then, be sure to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds when you get home

Case updates

Another 146 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 19,117, including 1,044 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

United States

  • 1,551,095 cases
  • 93,061 deaths

Washington state

  • 19,117 cases
  • 1,044 deaths
King county
  • 7,645 cases
  • 534 deaths

Shoreline

  • 354 cases
  • 54 deaths

Lake Forest Park

  • 30 cases
  • 0 deaths



