Book review by Aarene Storms: The Tea Dragon Society

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The Tea Dragon Society by Katie O'Neill (graphic novel)

Young Greta is learning to be a blacksmith from her mum, but yearns for something more. Then she rescues a lost "tea dragon" and returns it to the owner, who offers to teach Greta -- and later, Minette -- the art of caring for tea dragons, keeping them warm and fed and harvesting the precious, magical tea leaves that grow on their horns.

This brief, beautiful graphic novel features diverse characters: Greta is a person of color, and is also part-goblin, Minette has a brain injury and a tail, the tea master is an elderly ?coyote-person? and the tea master's spouse is in a wheelchair. But the characters take backseat to the narration, and the joy of the thing is in the quiet, kind story.

Recommended for misfits, tea drinkers, and dragon lovers, ages 10 to adult.


The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern

Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org



