Shoreline Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Spring Training scheduled for March
Thursday, February 13, 2020
CERT is a training program used nationwide to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters and is an integral part of the Ready Shoreline program.
The training includes lessons in the areas of disaster preparedness, fire extinguisher use, utilities control, disaster first aid, light search and rescue, terrorism awareness and disaster psychology.
There are eight classes that must be completed to graduate the course. At the end of CERT training, a disaster simulation is held to allow participants to practice their skills in a realistic setting. Graduates receive certificates and backpacks with basic CERT gear included.
The spring session schedule is:
CERT Introduction and CERT Organization
Thursday, March 5 - 6:00PM - 9:00PM
Fire and Utilities
Thursday, March 12 - 6:00PM - 9:00PM
Disaster Medical Operations Part 1
Thursday, March 19 - 6:00PM - 9:00PM
Disaster Medical Operations Part 2
Thursday, March 26 - 6:00PM - 9:00PM
Disaster Search and Rescue
Thursday, April 2 - 6:00PM - 9:00PM
Terrorism Awareness and Disaster Psychology
Thursday, April 9 - 6:00PM - 9:00PM
CERT Final Disaster Drill and Graduation
Sunday, April 19 - 1:00PM - 5:00PM
All classes will be held at Shoreline City Hall except the final drill which takes place at the Shoreline Fire Department training facility.
Participants must attend all of the classes to complete the course and graduate.
If you would like to register for the CERT Basic Training course, go to http://www.shorelinewa.gov/readyshoreline and click on the CERT Class Sign Up button.
Class size is limited so register soon!
For more information contact the City of Shoreline Emergency Manager, Jason McMillan at (206) 801-2271 or via email at jmcmillan@shorelinewa.gov
