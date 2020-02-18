Local veterans enjoy their semi-annual pancake breakfast

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Diners focus on the food


Text and photos by Jerry Pickard

On Saturday, February 15, 2020, Shoreline's American Legion Post 227 held its semi-annual Pancake Breakfast.

Veterans, family, and friends enjoyed pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, sausages, SOS, and assorted fruits and pastries, coffee and tea.

S.O.S. Russ Greaby is cooking

Russ Greaby heats the Stuff-on a-Shingle, Vets know the original definition of S.O.S, a military breakfast standard!                                                           

There aren't too many cooks in this kitchen

Everyone appeared to enjoy their breakfast with the large selection of food and drink and a chance visit with  friends - but the real party was in the kitchen!


The women's auxiliary helped plate and serve to the diners. You can tell that this group likes a hearty breakfast.

They are great cooks and everyone enjoys sitting down to a meal together - or telling stories in the kitchen.

American Legion Star Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 is located at 14521 17th Ave NE in Shoreline.




