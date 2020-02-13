Grand Opening Feb 29 for The Wellness Studio





THE WELLNESS STUDIO



GRAND OPENING SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29TH THE WELLNESS STUDIOGRAND OPENING SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29TH





10:00 A.M. – 12 NOON





The Wellness Studio, our latest program at the Center, will offer classes for body, mind and spirit.









The Wellness Studio is a dedicated space within the senior center, allowing opportunities for classes to be offered early morning, evenings, and weekends, along with daytime programs.



The classes, which begin March 1st, include:

Chair Yoga Qi Gong All levels Tai Chi Memory Testing

And the list goes on. A complete list with times, costs and instructor bios can be picked up at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center or on our website beginning March 14th.

The Wellness Alliance Team, through our partnership with Bastyr Naturopathic Medical Services, Echo Aumick's Foot Care services, our dance instructors, and community partners such as Everett Clinic and Pacific Medical Center, will also be able to provide wellness/fitness programming for those coping with chronic ailments.

We will continue to build the 'One Stop Shopping' concept for your wellness needs. Studio classes are open to all ages over 21. Each month, additional classes will be included to broaden our spectrum of services.

Another unique feature of The Wellness Studio will be our time dedicated each day in the studio for individuals to spend 20-30 minutes relaxing in a calm, serene atmosphere under Happy Energy Lights, lamps providing the medically recommended 10,000Lux for effective light therapy.

We continue to see greater numbers of individuals in the Pacific Northwest coping with diagnoses such as Seasonal Affective Disorder, Parkinson's and MS, so we are offering these Energy Lamp sessions.

Those who have travelled in remote areas of Alaska have seen this practice in villages coping with reduced sunlight over the winter months. It is common to find a designated room in the community school, where villagers schedule a daily or weekly session of Energy Light exposure.

The Grand Opening of The Wellness Studio will feature brief presentations by several instructors, providing insight into the various classes to be offered. Following their presentations, we will meet in the Multi-Purpose Room for healthy refreshments and a free Line Dance workshop, provided by instructor Denise Hunsaker.

We want to emphasize that each of our programs will be open to beginners and guaranteed to provide you a greater sense of peace, self-worth and healing.

Mark your calendars to join us Saturday, February 29th from 10am – 12 noon. See you at the Center!

Beginning March 1, 2020, Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center will offer an exciting and unique list of new programs and classes, designed to meet everyone’s interests as we navigate our way through the aging process.