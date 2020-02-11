Building Connections: “A Community starts by just saying ‘Hello’”





“One time, a friend who met Tony at a shelter and then invited him to stay at his house asked Tony to go camping with him. Tony agreed and to everyone’s delight and amazement, on a little cook stove, Tony created a most sumptuous meal for them all. Evidently, before Tony became homeless, he would go to the various shelters and cook for the residents there.”

Another LFP resident, Dan Benson, said that he was impressed by the way the BLOCK Project was largely about community building by bringing people together as neighbors, businesses, and volunteers, and working together to enrich all of their lives.









“On the surface it could look like Tony was the one who was receiving a ‘gift’ today, but when I heard the stories of the various people who were directly involved I saw how they were all equally touched by the opportunity to practice their common humanity,” according to Benson.

Julie Hungar, also of LFP, noticed the impact of community.





“I was impressed with the love and the depth of community kindness evident in everyone from Tony, excited about his new home, to Rex Holbein and his staff, to the host and the other block hosts and everyone who came to support and learn more about the BLOCK Project.” Hungar continued, “I am also ecstatic about the potential of this project for the world, the brilliant ideas for scaling up and being green. This has tremendous promise.”





As a group of us stood around a table enjoying delicious Mighty-O donuts, coffee, and Rachel's Carrot Ginger Beer, 'I asked Tony if he will be moving his things in soon?









He replied, "Oh, yes!" I said, looking up at the rare sunny day we had, "it looks like you will have good weather to be moving in." Tony replied, "Any weather is a good day to be moving in." For more information about the BLOCK Project and Facing Homelessness, or how you can contribute, see the website

Lake Forest Park community member, Mike Dee, noticed that the stories about Tony and his amazing cooking skills touched a number of people at the event. Dee relayed the story.