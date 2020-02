Building Connections: “A Community starts by just saying ‘Hello’”

“Often when we talk about the homelessness crisis, we talk about those people over there. We need to change that.

"It is not a homelessness crisis; it is a community crisis.

"The moment you say ‘community crisis’ you include yourself in that, and that right there is the beginning of tearing down the ‘other’ and including community in the answer to the issue of homelessness,” said Hohlbein.

The BLOCK Project is part of Facing Homelessness that was founded in 2013 through the inspiration of Seattle architect Rex Hohlbein. One day in 2010, Rex befriended a person who was living homeless near his office in Fremont. This experience showed him that the stereotypes we often hold regarding those facing homelessness were the opposite of what he experienced. He began sharing stories in a Facebook group which eventually led to starting Facing Homelessness.According to Hohlbein, “The power in humanizing homelessness is that it allows all of us to see the beauty of each person living on our streets, rather than fixating on the complexity of an issue that overwhelms us,” and can be as simple as just saying, ‘Hello’.”With the BLOCK Project, neighbors need to agree for a homeowner to host a Block home in their backyard and the surrounding neighbors all need to be in agreement. The homes are a fully-equipped, 125 square foot, environmentally-sustainable home.