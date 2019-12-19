Utility work on Northeast 155th Street

Work hours are generally from 7am to 10pm Monday to Friday.

Work hours are 9am to 10pm on weekends if needed.

Crews will be working on Northeast 155th Street to install utility lines.

Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain open.

During work hours expect delays. Work will require lanes closures with flaggers alternating traffic through the work zone and a full closures of NE 155th. Sound Transit suggest using signed detour routes to avoid heavy traffic. (see map)

Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.

Travel lanes will re-open after construction work hours.

Sound Transit has coordinated with King County Metro, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire Department, and City of Shoreline to minimize construction impacts.

Traffic updates will be provided for the day through Sound Transit's traffic hotline.

Beginning Monday, December 23rd, Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th east of the Interstate 5 underpass.This work is part of Sound Transit's Lynnwood Link Extension Project to construct the guideway.Traffic conditions will change daily. For live updates call Sound Transit's traffic hotline at 206-612-6209.Phase 1 of the work is currently scheduled from December 23rd to January 5th to minimize impacts to the school district.A second phase of work at 155th and I-5 is tentatively scheduled for February 2020 and will include additional lane closures and full closures.