Utility work on Northeast 155th Street
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Beginning Monday, December 23rd, Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th east of the Interstate 5 underpass.
This work is part of Sound Transit's Lynnwood Link Extension Project to construct the guideway.
- Work hours are generally from 7am to 10pm Monday to Friday.
- Work hours are 9am to 10pm on weekends if needed.
Here's what to expect:
- Crews will be working on Northeast 155th Street to install utility lines.
- Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain open.
- During work hours expect delays. Work will require lanes closures with flaggers alternating traffic through the work zone and a full closures of NE 155th. Sound Transit suggest using signed detour routes to avoid heavy traffic. (see map)
- Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.
- Travel lanes will re-open after construction work hours.
- Sound Transit has coordinated with King County Metro, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire Department, and City of Shoreline to minimize construction impacts.
- Traffic updates will be provided for the day through Sound Transit's traffic hotline.
A second phase of work at 155th and I-5 is tentatively scheduled for February 2020 and will include additional lane closures and full closures.
