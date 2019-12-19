Photo: Frank's in North City
Thursday, December 19, 2019
|Frank's Delivery Store
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
The crew at Frank's Door Store decided to try something new this year by lighting the north end of their delivery store with a wall sized peace sign.
Frank's is located on 15th NE in North City. The delivery store is on the east side of 15th and the sign is best seen driving south on 15th NE and looking to the left.
Frank's also has announced a new Bargain Store, coming this spring. They have also decorated The Door Store and the site of the Bargain Store.
Other businesses have decorated so the North City Business District at NE 175th and 15th NE is quite festive.
The tree atop the North City Water tower can be seen for a long distance.
--Cynthia Sheridan
0 comments:
Post a Comment