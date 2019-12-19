Grinders ending live music

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Grinders Hot Sands
Due to circumstances beyond their control, Grinders in Shoreline will be ending live music after December 2019.

Two groups are scheduled for the rest of the month:
  • December 21st - Red House
  • December 28th - The Silver Tongued Devils

They'll still be serving those huge, delicious grinder sandwiches and reservations are still a very good idea.

The Grinders food is always superb, so don't miss this chance to enjoy it.

206-542-0627 for reservations.

Grinders is located at 19811 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133.



