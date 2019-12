Grinders ending live music

Grinders Hot Sands

Photo copyright Marc Weinberg





December 21st - Red House

December 28th - The Silver Tongued Devils

Due to circumstances beyond their control, Grinders in Shoreline will be ending live music after December 2019.Two groups are scheduled for the rest of the month:They'll still be serving those huge, delicious grinder sandwiches and reservations are still a very good idea.The Grinders food is always superb, so don't miss this chance to enjoy it.206-542-0627 for reservations.Grinders is located at 19811 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133