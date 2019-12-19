Grinders ending live music
Thursday, December 19, 2019
|Grinders Hot Sands
Photo copyright Marc Weinberg
Two groups are scheduled for the rest of the month:
- December 21st - Red House
- December 28th - The Silver Tongued Devils
They'll still be serving those huge, delicious grinder sandwiches and reservations are still a very good idea.
The Grinders food is always superb, so don't miss this chance to enjoy it.
206-542-0627 for reservations.
Grinders is located at 19811 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133.
