Jan 6 deadline to apply for Shoreline's CityWise program

Thursday, December 19, 2019


Have you ever wondered who maintains our roads, how the City creates a budget or plans for the future of our parks?

Curious residents will have an opportunity to learn how local government works in the Shoreline CityWise Project, an 8-week series of FREE interactive classes starting in January 2020.

Don’t wait until the last minute!

Applications for Shoreline’s CityWise Project are open now and will be accepted until January 6, 2020.

For information and the application, look online or contact Constance Perenyi, 206-801-2253.




