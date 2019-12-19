Chermak Construction named to Qualified Remodeler Top 500 for 2019

“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”

The decision was made by their editorial staff and based on meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.Business owner Noah France says “We are honored to be recognized in this manner. It reflects on the commitment to customers, employees and community that forms the core of our business.”Chermak Construction is a local, full-service residential remodeling company specializing in large and small home remodeling, design services and home repair. Serving Edmonds and the greater Seattle community since 1980 with a professional, yet personal approach that creates a positive environment for successful projects. To arrange a consultation call 425-776-1367, visit our showroom at 655 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA.