Shorewood basketball player in running for HeraldNet athlete of the week

Shorewood cheer at girls' basketball game

file shot - Wayne Pridemore







Trull, a freshman, scored the game-tying basket and hit a go-ahead free throw in the Thunderbirds’ 47-45 non-conference win over Kamiak on December 10. Trull finished with a team-high 13 points in the game.She has been nominated as The Herald's Prep Athlete of the Week for Dec. 9-15. Vote here The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. 9-15 voting closes at midnight Sunday, Dec 22.The winner will be announced on next week’s Prep Focus page. Each weekly winner will be included in an Athlete of the Month poll.