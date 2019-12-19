Shorewood basketball player in running for HeraldNet athlete of the week

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Shorewood cheer at girls' basketball game
file shot - Wayne Pridemore


Addi Trull, Shorewood Girls Basketball

Trull, a freshman, scored the game-tying basket and hit a go-ahead free throw in the Thunderbirds’ 47-45 non-conference win over Kamiak on December 10. Trull finished with a team-high 13 points in the game.

She has been nominated as The Herald's Prep Athlete of the Week for Dec. 9-15. Vote here

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. 9-15 voting closes at midnight Sunday, Dec 22.

The winner will be announced on next week’s Prep Focus page. Each weekly winner will be included in an Athlete of the Month poll.



