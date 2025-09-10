Washington Institute for Parent Leadership (IPL) – Fall 2025 Cohort Now Enrolling
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
The Washington Institute for Parent Leadership (IPL) is a statewide, free, online program recognized for developing parent and community leaders.
Since its founding, Washington Family Engagement has graduated over 800 leaders who are now driving change in their schools and communities.
This valuable opportunity is open to parents, caregivers, and professionals who work with families.
Participants gain leadership, civic engagement, and partnership skills that strengthen their involvement in schools and community life.
Fall Cohort Details
- Dates: October 4 – December 13
- Format: Online, twice weekly (one weeknight + Saturday mornings)
- Languages: English and Spanish
- Educators: Certificated teachers can also earn 10 Clock Hours
