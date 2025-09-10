Mushroom programs at the Senior Activity Center
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
The Shoreline Library is sponsoring two Mushroom programs to be held at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg G, Shoreline, WA 98155
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Register separately for each event you wish to attend: Free but register here
Time to Dye with Fungi
Tuesday, September 23, 2-3:30pm
You've heard of mushrooms for culinary dishes, but have you considered them for other purposes? Outside of eating them, mushrooms can be used to create a unique dye palette.
Join presenter Marion Richards as she explains how every color of the rainbow can be achieved through various mushrooms and dye techniques.
Fall Mushroom Hunting in the Pacific Northwest
Tuesday, September 30, 2-3:30pm
Learn how to get started foraging for fall mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest! Puget Sound Mycological Society Past President Marian Maxwell will explain the basics of mushroom hunting in the fall in Washington. She will discuss the permits that are required, the most sought-after fall mushrooms, cooking and preserving your harvest, the dangers to watch out for and where to start to find your own secret spots!
