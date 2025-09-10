Mushroom programs at the Senior Activity Center

Join presenter Marion Richards as she explains how every color of the rainbow can be achieved through various mushrooms and dye techniques.Tuesday, September 30, 2-3:30pmLearn how to get started foraging for fall mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest! Puget Sound Mycological Society Past President Marian Maxwell will explain the basics of mushroom hunting in the fall in Washington. She will discuss the permits that are required, the most sought-after fall mushrooms, cooking and preserving your harvest, the dangers to watch out for and where to start to find your own secret spots!