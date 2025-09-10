Shorewood Football: Stormrays defeat Redmond Mustangs
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Redmond vs. Shorewood
9/5/25, 19:00
Regular Season
Shoreline Stadium
9/5/25, 19:00
Regular Season
Shoreline Stadium
Shorewood 51 - Redmond 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Redmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shorewood
|14
|3
|34
|0
|51
On September 5, 2025, in their home opener, the Shorewood Stormrays resoundingly defeated the Redmond Mustangs 51-0.
Kyson Vanne Threw for 3 tds, 2 to Finn Bachler and 1 to Lukas Wanke. Bachler added a 93 yd kickoff return for a 3rd td. Frank Burn, Jeshuah Macias, and Thomas Zykowski added rushing TDS. The defense held Redmond under 100 total yards led by Kyson Castellano 5 tackles, Cole Petschl 4 tackles, interceptions by Jameson Sullivan and Castellano.
|Photo by Eduardo Eulogio
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Quarter
- SW: Finn Bachler 61 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 0-6
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-7
- SW: Finn Bachler 10 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 0-13
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-14
- SW: Kaare Nye 26 yd (FG) 0-17
- SW: Finn Bachler 93 yd Kickoff Return (TD) 0-23
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-24
- SW: Lukas Wanke 42 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 0-30
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-31
- SW: Frank Burn 1 yd Rush (TD) 0-37
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-38
- SW: Jeshua Macias 12 yd Rush (TD) 0-44
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-45
- SW: Thomas Zykowski 48 yd Rush (TD) 0-51
--Head Football Coach Rob Petschl
0 comments:
Post a Comment