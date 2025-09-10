Shorewood Football: Stormrays defeat Redmond Mustangs

Redmond vs. Shorewood

9/5/25, 19:00

Regular Season

Shoreline Stadium

Shorewood 51 - Redmond 0

1 2 3 4 Total Redmond 0 0 0 0 0 Shorewood 14 3 34 0 51

On September 5, 2025, in their home opener, the Shorewood Stormrays resoundingly defeated the Redmond Mustangs 51-0.

Kyson Vanne Threw for 3 tds, 2 to Finn Bachler and 1 to Lukas Wanke. Bachler added a 93 yd kickoff return for a 3rd td. Frank Burn, Jeshuah Macias, and Thomas Zykowski added rushing TDS. The defense held Redmond under 100 total yards led by Kyson Castellano 5 tackles, Cole Petschl 4 tackles, interceptions by Jameson Sullivan and Castellano.