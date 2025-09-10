Shorewood Football: Stormrays defeat Redmond Mustangs

Wednesday, September 10, 2025


GAME STATS

Redmond vs. Shorewood
9/5/25, 19:00
Regular Season
Shoreline Stadium
Shorewood 51 - Redmond 0

  1  2  3  4 Total
Redmond00000
Shorewood14334051

On September 5, 2025, in their home opener, the Shorewood Stormrays resoundingly defeated the Redmond Mustangs 51-0.

Kyson Vanne Threw for 3 tds, 2 to Finn Bachler and 1 to Lukas Wanke. Bachler added a 93 yd kickoff return for a 3rd td. Frank Burn, Jeshuah Macias, and Thomas Zykowski added rushing TDS. The defense held Redmond under 100 total yards led by Kyson Castellano 5 tackles, Cole Petschl 4 tackles, interceptions by Jameson Sullivan and Castellano.

 Photo by Eduardo Eulogio

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter
  • SW: Finn Bachler 61 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 0-6
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-7
  • SW: Finn Bachler 10 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 0-13
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-14
2nd Quarter
  • SW: Kaare Nye 26 yd (FG) 0-17
3rd Quarter
  • SW: Finn Bachler 93 yd Kickoff Return (TD) 0-23
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-24
  • SW: Lukas Wanke 42 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 0-30
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-31
  • SW: Frank Burn 1 yd Rush (TD) 0-37
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-38
  • SW: Jeshua Macias 12 yd Rush (TD) 0-44
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 0-45
  • SW: Thomas Zykowski 48 yd Rush (TD) 0-51
4th Quarter

--Head Football Coach Rob Petschl


Posted by DKH at 12:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  