MurderBot author Martha Wells at Third Place Books October 14, 2025 - ticketed event
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Martha Wells, with her newest release Queen Demon
Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 7pm
Third Place Books, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park 98155
A fantasy of epic scope from the creator of the Murderbot series, Queen Demon is a story of power and friendship, of trust and betrayal, and of the families we choose.
Third Place Books is thrilled to welcome back SFF legend Martha Wells—author of the bestselling Murderbot Diaries series—for a conversation about her new novel, Queen Demon, the highly anticipated sequel to Witch King. Wells is the recipient of multiple Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and Alex Awards.
Tickets are required in advance and can be purchased here.
What you need to know:
- All tickets come with a copy of Queen Demon.
- Tickets must be purchased through Eventbrite. Pre-ordering the book will NOT grant you access to the event.
- Martha will sign two books per person. Signature and personalization only; no requests for quotes, please.
- If you purchase a ticket but are unable to attend the event, your book will be placed on hold at our Lake Forest Park store. You may request to have your book transferred to our Ravenna or Seward Park neighborhood stores.
Copies of Queen Demon and other books by Martha Wells will be available for purchase at the store. This event will include a public signing and time for audience Q&A.
