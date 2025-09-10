Shoreline Fire surplus sale September 18, 2025

The Shoreline Fire Department will be hosting a Surplus Sale on Thursday, September 18, 2025.













To place a bid on an item, please submit your written sealed bid by Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 4pm to Deputy Chief Matt Hochstein at Photos and descriptions can be seen here. Click the red letters to download a pdf file., please submit your written sealed bid by Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 4pm to Deputy Chief Matt Hochstein at Station 61, 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 . If going in person, be advised that you need to enter from southbound Aurora or park elsewhere and walk.





Sealed written bid must include bidder’s name, contact information, item #, description of item(s) and bid price.



All bidders will be notified of their status by Thursday, September 18, 2025 by 6pm.



Items are available for pick up on Friday, September 19, 2025 between 10am – 12pm. Alternative pick up dates/times can be accommodated for special circumstances.



All sales are final, cash paid in full at time of pickup. No delivery service is available. All items are sold in as is condition with no warranties.





