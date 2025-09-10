Fire Open House September 20, 2025



📅 Date: September 20

⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM



📍 Location: Station 61 (please park across the street and walk over)



Come join us for a day of fun, learning, and hands-on activities! Meet your firefighters, explore the equipment, and watch exciting demonstrations throughout the day.



🔥 Event Schedule

11:00 AM – Open House Begins 🎉

11:30 AM – Vehicle Extrication Demo (Truck)

12:00 PM – High Performance CPR Demo (Medic and crew)

12:30 PM – Tower / Rope Rescue Drill (Truck or Rescue)

1:00 PM – Cadet Donning & Doffing Competition 👩‍🚒👨‍🚒

1:30 PM – Vehicle Extrication Demo (Rescue Truck)

👨‍👩‍👧 Family Fun All Day!

Meet our firefighters

Explore apparatus and equipment

Learn life-saving fire and safety tips

Kid’s Agility Course

Teddy Bear 1st Aid Clinic

Safety Vendors

FREE HOTDOGS!!!

We can’t wait to see you there—bring your family and friends for an afternoon of learning and fun!