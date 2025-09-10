Fire Open House September 20, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025


📅 Date: September 20
⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 Location: Station 61 (please park across the street and walk over)

Come join us for a day of fun, learning, and hands-on activities! Meet your firefighters, explore the equipment, and watch exciting demonstrations throughout the day.

🔥 Event Schedule

  • 11:00 AM – Open House Begins  🎉
  • 11:30 AM – Vehicle Extrication Demo (Truck)
  • 12:00 PM – High Performance CPR Demo (Medic and crew)
  • 12:30 PM – Tower / Rope Rescue Drill (Truck or Rescue)
  • 1:00 PM – Cadet Donning & Doffing Competition  👩‍🚒👨‍🚒
  • 1:30 PM – Vehicle Extrication Demo (Rescue Truck)

👨‍👩‍👧 Family Fun All Day!

  • Meet our firefighters
  • Explore apparatus and equipment
  • Learn life-saving fire and safety tips
  • Kid’s Agility Course
  • Teddy Bear 1st Aid Clinic
  • Safety Vendors
  • FREE HOTDOGS!!!

We can’t wait to see you there—bring your family and friends for an afternoon of learning and fun!


