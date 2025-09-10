Fire Open House September 20, 2025
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
📅 Date: September 20
⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
📍 Location: Station 61 (please park across the street and walk over)
Come join us for a day of fun, learning, and hands-on activities! Meet your firefighters, explore the equipment, and watch exciting demonstrations throughout the day.
🔥 Event Schedule
- 11:00 AM – Open House Begins 🎉
- 11:30 AM – Vehicle Extrication Demo (Truck)
- 12:00 PM – High Performance CPR Demo (Medic and crew)
- 12:30 PM – Tower / Rope Rescue Drill (Truck or Rescue)
- 1:00 PM – Cadet Donning & Doffing Competition 👩🚒👨🚒
- 1:30 PM – Vehicle Extrication Demo (Rescue Truck)
👨👩👧 Family Fun All Day!
- Meet our firefighters
- Explore apparatus and equipment
- Learn life-saving fire and safety tips
- Kid’s Agility Course
- Teddy Bear 1st Aid Clinic
- Safety Vendors
- FREE HOTDOGS!!!
0 comments:
Post a Comment