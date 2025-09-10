Learn to Play the Ancient Game of Go

Wednesday, September 10, 2025


Learn to Play the Ancient Game of Go

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 from 5:30-7:30pm

Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

For adults.

Cost: FREE

Join volunteers from the Seattle Go Center to learn the game of Go! There will be free play for those who already know how to play.

