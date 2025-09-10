Learn to Play the Ancient Game of Go
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Wednesday, September 24, 2025 from 5:30-7:30pm
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Join volunteers from the Seattle Go Center to learn the game of Go! There will be free play for those who already know how to play.
Registration not required.
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Join volunteers from the Seattle Go Center to learn the game of Go! There will be free play for those who already know how to play.
Registration not required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment