Updated: September recipe from Town & Country market - Ginger sesame rice bowl

Ginger sesame rice bowl

The original publication left out a few things - so here is the complete recipe - enjoy!

Ingredients



1 pound ground beef, turkey, chicken, pork or plant-based grind

½ cup Our own ginger sesame sauce (or similar such as teriyaki)

4 bunches baby bok choy, washed and stems trimmed

Cooked jasmine rice

Fermented carrots or pickled ginger, optional



Preparation



STEP 1



Heat a large skillet to high heat. Add ground meat and cook until browned, breaking it up with a spoon while it cooks.



STEP 2



Drain off any excess fat, optional, and add sauce. Cook until bubbly and meat is well coated with sauce.



STEP 3



Divide hot cooked rice into four bowls and top with seasoned meat.



STEP 4



Return pan to medium-high heat. Add baby bok choy and a splash of water. Cook until bok choy is just wilted but still bright green, about 2 minutes. Add one bunch of baby bok choy to each bowl. Garnish with fermented carrots or pickled ginger if using. Serve with your favorite Asian chile sauce.



Options



Garnish with toasted sesame seeds if you’re feeling it!



Sauce



The recipe calls for “Our Own Ginger Sesame Sauce,” which is T&C’s house brand, or a teriyaki of the readers’ choosing.



Craving something quick and flavorful? This Ginger Sesame Rice Bowl is a breeze to make and is bursting with bold, savory goodness. Perfect for busy weeknights.