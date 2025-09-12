Updated: September recipe from Town & Country market - Ginger sesame rice bowl

Friday, September 12, 2025

Ginger sesame rice bowl

The original publication left out a few things - so here is the complete recipe - enjoy!

September recipe from Town & Country markets

Ginger Sesame Rice Bowl

Craving something quick and flavorful? This Ginger Sesame Rice Bowl is a breeze to make and is bursting with bold, savory goodness. Perfect for busy weeknights.

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef, turkey, chicken, pork or plant-based grind
½ cup Our own ginger sesame sauce (or similar such as teriyaki)
4 bunches baby bok choy, washed and stems trimmed
Cooked jasmine rice
Fermented carrots or pickled ginger, optional

Preparation

STEP 1

Heat a large skillet to high heat. Add ground meat and cook until browned, breaking it up with a spoon while it cooks.

STEP 2

Drain off any excess fat, optional, and add sauce. Cook until bubbly and meat is well coated with sauce.

STEP 3

Divide hot cooked rice into four bowls and top with seasoned meat.

STEP 4

Return pan to medium-high heat. Add baby bok choy and a splash of water. Cook until bok choy is just wilted but still bright green, about 2 minutes. Add one bunch of baby bok choy to each bowl. Garnish with fermented carrots or pickled ginger if using. Serve with your favorite Asian chile sauce.

Options

Garnish with toasted sesame seeds if you’re feeling it!

Sauce

The recipe calls for “Our Own Ginger Sesame Sauce,” which is T&C’s house brand, or a teriyaki of the readers’ choosing.

Town & Country Shoreline is located at Shoreline Place, 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133


