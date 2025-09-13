Unlock Your Business Potential this fall with Shoreline Continuing Education

Saturday, September 13, 2025


Whether you’re starting a business, growing your career, or building practical skills, our Continuing Education fall classes are designed to help you succeed. From computer basics to project management, Excel to public speaking, there’s something for every professional.
Classes Offered:
  • Computer Basics: Networks & Internet Safety
    Oct 15 – Oct 22 | 6–8 PM | On Campus | $89
  • Project Management
    Sep 24 – Dec 11 | Times Arranged | Online | $259
  • Entrepreneurship: Starting a New Business
    Sep 24 – Dec 11 | Times Arranged | Online | $259
  • Excel Series (Online, $85 each)
     Excel I: The Exploration of Spreadsheets – Sep 24 – Oct 8, 6–8 PM
     Excel II: Functions & Plots – Oct 15 – Oct 29, 6–8 PM
     Excel III: Mastering the Spreadsheet – Nov 6 – Nov 20, 6–8 PM
  • Public Speaking for Business & Career
    Nov 11 – Dec 9 | 6–8 PM | Online | $129
Some courses may be taken for academic credit. Learn more and register here. 

