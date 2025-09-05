The Little Store in Richmond Beach will close September 30, 2025
Friday, September 5, 2025
|The Little Store will close September 30, 2025
According to a letter they posted, the building is going to be remodeled, so the building owner was unable to offer them a new lease.
And because of the circumstances, they are unable to sell the business,
"So since we cannot sell the business and there is no chance of renewal (of the lease) after construction and there is no way out for us, it is with great regret that I make this announcement as we close the business with nothing to show for financially and very defeated emotionally."
"Many of you brought your children and treated us like family, and we are truly grateful for the kindness and encouragement you've shown us. It has meant a great deal to us.
"We hope that we have been a great neighbor to you all and we know that as much as we love this community, you have loved us as well.
"Thank you so much for your support and for using our services. We will not forget any of you and hope to see you again someday. Please stay healthy and I wish you all the best in everything you do.
"The Little Store"
