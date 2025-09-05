The Little Store in Richmond Beach will close September 30, 2025

The Little Store will close September 30, 2025 After 19 years, beloved local business After 19 years, beloved local business The Little Store at 2002 NW 196th in Richmond Beach is losing its lease and will close on September 30, 2025.





And because of the circumstances, they are unable to sell the business,



"So since we cannot sell the business and there is no chance of renewal (of the lease) after construction and there is no way out for us, it is with great regret that I make this announcement as we close the business with nothing to show for financially and very defeated emotionally."





"We would like to express our deepest thanks to everyone who has visited us over the past 19 years.





"Many of you brought your children and treated us like family, and we are truly grateful for the kindness and encouragement you've shown us. It has meant a great deal to us.









"Thank you so much for your support and for using our services. We will not forget any of you and hope to see you again someday. Please stay healthy and I wish you all the best in everything you do.



"The Little Store"





"We hope that we have been a great neighbor to you all and we know that as much as we love this community, you have loved us as well."Thank you so much for your support and for using our services. We will not forget any of you and hope to see you again someday. Please stay healthy and I wish you all the best in everything you do."The Little Store"

According to a letter they posted, the building is going to be remodeled, so the building owner was unable to offer them a new lease.