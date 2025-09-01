NEMCo CERT Course Starting in September

Thursday, September 25, 2025 at Fire Station 51, 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028 The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is excited to offer its Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training beginning





Fire Safety

Basic First Aid

Disaster Medical Operations

Light Search and Rescue

Utility Management

The program features interactive, easy-to-follow lessons with hands-on practice, culminating in a realistic disaster simulation to apply your new skills with confidence.

For more information, contact Kevin Lowery, Emergency Manager at klowery@cityoflfp.gov or visit www.northshoreEMC.com

This free, seven-week course equips residents with practical skills to prepare for emergencies, disasters, and other critical incidents. No prior experience is necessary - CERT training is open to individuals of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities.Participants will learn from trained CERT instructors in key areas such as: