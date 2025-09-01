NEMCo CERT Course Starting in September
Monday, September 1, 2025
7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028
This free, seven-week course equips residents with practical skills to prepare for emergencies, disasters, and other critical incidents. No prior experience is necessary - CERT training is open to individuals of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities.
Participants will learn from trained CERT instructors in key areas such as:
- Fire Safety
- Basic First Aid
- Disaster Medical Operations
- Light Search and Rescue
- Utility Management
- Emergency Preparedness
For more information, contact Kevin Lowery, Emergency Manager at klowery@cityoflfp.gov or visit www.northshoreEMC.com.
0 comments:
Post a Comment