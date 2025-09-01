NEMCo CERT Course Starting in September

Monday, September 1, 2025

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is excited to offer its Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training beginning Thursday, September 25, 2025 at Fire Station 51, 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028

This free, seven-week course equips residents with practical skills to prepare for emergencies, disasters, and other critical incidents. No prior experience is necessary - CERT training is open to individuals of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities.

Participants will learn from trained CERT instructors in key areas such as:
  • Fire Safety
  • Basic First Aid
  • Disaster Medical Operations
  • Light Search and Rescue
  • Utility Management
  • Emergency Preparedness
The program features interactive, easy-to-follow lessons with hands-on practice, culminating in a realistic disaster simulation to apply your new skills with confidence.

For more information, contact Kevin Lowery, Emergency Manager at klowery@cityoflfp.gov or visit www.northshoreEMC.com.


