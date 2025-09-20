Green Shoreline x MBAKS Planting a Better Tomorrow Tree Planting Event: October 24, 2025 at Paramount School Park

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The City of Shoreline is excited to announce a community tree planting event in partnership with the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). 

Through their respective environmental stewardship programs, the Green Shoreline Partnership and Planting A Better Tomorrow, both organizations are coming together to help increase tree canopy within the City.

Shoreline is one of 16 communities identified as highly impacted by air pollution in a recent study by the Washington Department of Ecology. 

According to the Tree Equity Score Analyzer, Paramount School Park has a tree canopy coverage of 9%, highlighting a significant opportunity to plant more trees to improve air quality, increase shade, enhance community well-being, and support the City’s tree canopy goal of 40% by 2050.

This event will take place on Friday, October 24, 2025 from 9:00am – 3:00pm at Paramount School Park, 15300 8th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 

We invite everyone to join us for a day of planting! Lunch will be provided, but please feel free to bring your own.

Register for the event here!

*Parking is limited so carpooling is highly encouraged.


