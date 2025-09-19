

Come to Lake Forest Park September 26–28 for a full weekend of music, family fun, and community as we celebrate 25 years of Third Place Commons!





Saturday brings a full day of live music, kids’ activities, Birthday Bingo, a Founders Forum, cake, balloons, and more—including special performances from children’s music legend Nancy Stewart, flute artist Peter Ali, and the Mark Dufresne Band.







Don't miss this milestone celebration—there's something for everyone! On Sunday, enjoy live music, face painting, and fresh produce at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, plus a mall-wide sidewalk sale all weekend long.









Third Place Commons is an independent community nonprofit offering hundreds of FREE performances, events, meetups and other activities throughout the year, including the Weekend Music program with live music and an open dance floor Friday and Saturday evenings and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market (Sundays, May-October, 10am - 2pm). For a schedule of events, go to Celebrate 25 Years of Third Place Commons! | Third Place Commons







We are located on the upper level of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park 17171 Bothell Way NE.







The festivities begin Friday night with Swing Street and an open dance floor.