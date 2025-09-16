Boeing Employees’ partnership transforms lives of veterans through accessibility improvements

Compass Housing Alliance's Shoreline Veterans Center (SVC), which provides dignified housing for dozens of Veterans who have formerly experienced homelessness, continues to thrive thanks to a transformative partnership with the Employees Community Fund of Boeing (ECF).





The collaboration has enabled critical accessibility upgrades and enrichment projects that are dramatically improving residents' quality of life and independence.





A wheelchair lift allows James to leave the building Since 2008, the ECF has committed more than $275,000 in funding for various projects across Compass Housing Alliance programs.









"Working with the ECF has been fantastic," said Shree Vigil, longtime program manager at SVC, which is located at 1301 N 200th, Shoreline WA 98133 "They are easy to work with, and they understand the needs that Veterans like those who live with us here at SVC have. When we have a need, they step up."

The impact of these improvements extends far beyond infrastructure. For James, a resident who uses a wheelchair, the van lift installation has been life-changing:



"Before we got this van lift, I was stuck," he said. "I couldn't do anything on my own. Now, I can get a ride and do my own thing. Boeing has opened up my life with this."

Manager Shree Vigil and resident Joe M. pose in front of the updated walkway

The accessible walkway to the garden beds has also provided unexpected joy for residents like Joe, an Army and National Guard Veteran who had been unable to garden since losing his housing.



"To me, gardening is like being home," Joe said. "When you can take care of something and see it grow, it helps me wake up every morning." At the Shoreline Veterans Center specifically, ECF funding has supported pathway enhancements to Veteran-run garden beds, accessibility upgrades to doors and grounds, new kitchen flooring, and the installation of a wheelchair lift in the community van.





Joe is currently cultivating tomatoes and planning fall plantings, including carrots in a large wooden tub and early spring preparations in the greenhouse.





Vicky H shows how much easier it is to get in with the updated door

The Employees Community Fund of Boeing pools donations from Boeing employees to fund nonprofit organizations through 22 local chapters. The ECF celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2024. Last year, ECF chapters donated $5.7 million to nonprofits across the country. Funding decisions are made by an employee-led volunteer board that operates independently from The Boeing Company.



"People need to know that organizations like the ECF are making a real difference," Vigil said. “They fund practical projects that improve the day-to-day lives of our residents. I'm so glad to be working with them and look forward to the next chapter."

About Compass Housing Alliance



The Employees Community Fund of Boeing pools donations from Boeing employees to fund nonprofit organizations through 22 local chapters. The ECF celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2024. Last year, ECF chapters donated $5.7 million to nonprofits across the country. Funding decisions are made by an employee-led volunteer board that operates independently from The Boeing Company.

About Compass Housing Alliance

For more than 100 years, Compass Housing Alliance has served individuals, Veterans, and families experiencing chronic homelessness and housing instability, many of whom are among the most vulnerable members of our community.





Compass Housing Alliance provides essential services and affordable housing to low-income individuals and those experiencing homelessness at 20 locations across the Greater Puget Sound region. Everyone deserves a home.





