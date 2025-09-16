David Endicott 1945-2025

Dave Endicott accepting donated instruments from LeAnn Rozema David Endicott passed away unexpectedly May 29, 2025. He was a passionate and well known figure in the Seattle music, Rotary and political circles. David Endicott passed away unexpectedly May 29, 2025. He was a passionate and well known figure in the Seattle music, Rotary and political circles.





David co-founded Music4Life, a 501c3 whose mission is to donate and repair musical instruments at no charge to public schools for families in need.





This non-profit has grown to 15 chapters in the Puget Sound area.





David was a member of Rotary #4 serving on the programs committee.





In 2016 the district leadership asked David to start a virtual Rotary chapter #5030 serving as its first president. This chapter was the birthplace of Music4Life.





Prior to that, David was in the public relations industry, most prominently serving as press secretary for Senator Slade Gorton from 1982-87. He was later appointed by Governor Lowry to WA State Healthcare Advisory Board.





A proud Norwegian, born and raised in Viroqua Wisconsin, he was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and an active member of the Madison Scouts Alumni Marching Band.









In memory of "Tuba Dave" he requested that donations be made to Music4Life on their website at Music4Life.org . David will be dearly missed by his Wisconsin and Seattle friends and family. David was co-founder and CEO of Music4life.org since 2007.



In tribute to David's legacy and to help the hundreds of public-school students who benefit from the gift of musical instruments, Music4life will continue providing donated-and-repaired musical instruments to the families in need in our partner public school districts.



Music4life will continue accept donated instruments and financial contributions to carry on this vital work.





