What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – September 17 - 23
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
DestinationShoreline.com
From fix-it fun to firehouse tours, book sales to street parties, Shoreline has something for everyone this week! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, September 17
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are hosting a repair night at the Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse! If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities, we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.
Shoreline PARK(ING) Day!
Friday, September 19
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ridgecrest Public House
Join Urbanist Shoreline for the best mini-street party of the year! We'll be taking over a couple of street parking spots in Downtown Ridgecrest to celebrate community, civic life, and fun! There will be art. There will be games. There will be some more stuff we haven't planned yet. Do you have ideas? Do you want to help? Park(ing) Day will be followed by an extra special Ridgecrest Pub happy hour celebrating Urbanist Shoreline's FIRST ANNIVERSARY! Come have a drink with us and toast to all the fun, connections and advocacy of the past year.
Friends of the Shoreline Library Book Sale
Friday, September 19, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM – Members Only
(Purchase membership on the spot for $10)
Saturday, September 20, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM – General Sale
Sunday, September 21, 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM – Bag Sale
Shoreline Library
The Friends of the Shoreline Library will hold a book sale over the weekend of September 19-21, 2025 at the library at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155. It will be held in the large meeting room of the Shoreline Library. There will be an outstanding selection of quality books at very low prices. Adult, young adult and children's books. $1 for hardbound and trade paperbacks. $.50 for mass market paperbacks. The Sunday bag is the greatest bargain -- ONLY $5 for a huge shopping bag -- see how many you can pack into it; buy more than one bag. All proceeds from the sale go toward programs at the Shoreline Library -- our funds stay in our community.
Shoreline Fire Department Open House!
Saturday, September 20
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Fire Station #61
You’re Invited to Our Fire Department Open House! Come see what we do, meet our team, and take part in hands-on activities for all ages. Learn about fire safety, medical, explore our equipment, and experience the work of your firefighters up close. Bring your family, friends, and neighbors—it’s fun, educational, and free!
Gordon Braun at Ridgecrest Books
Saturday, September 20
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ridgecrest Books
If you're a longtime Shoreline resident, you might recognize the Shoreline represented in Gordon Braun's memoir, "The Boy From a Town That Isn't Even a Town." Each chapter ends with headlines from Gordon's paper route around the neighborhood. This will be an afternoon filled with fun and nostalgia for the town that we all love. Gordon Braun is a retired business executive, consultant, teacher, and coach. He attended Shoreline public schools and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Washington. "The Boy From a Town That Isn't Even a Town" is his first published work.
