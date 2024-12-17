What to Read: King County Library System shares annual Best Books lists

King County Library System (KCLS) has published its annual Best Books list — more than 130 book recommendations from those who know books best: local library staff.





The annual recommendation lists include six categories, including adult fiction and nonfiction, books for children, teens, audiobooks, and Spanish titles.

The celebration of books also includes an overview of KCLS’ most read titles this year, led by local author Kristin Hannah’s “The Women” — checked out more than 10,000 times by KCLS patrons in 2024.





“Best Books are the stories that moved us, or sparked new insights into our world,” said KCLS Executive Director Heidi Daniel. “Sharing our staff’s favorite books of the year exemplifies the connections we make every day in the communities we serve across King County. I hope Best Books helps you find your next great read at KCLS.”



Library patrons can explore the lists from the Best Books website, and add books to their list to pick up at a KCLS location or borrow electronically through the Libby app.





And also for a limited time, patrons can pick up a special letterpress “Best Books-mark” at their local KCLS library.



Reimagine classics, fall for a monster, buckle up for a bad vacation and more with some of KCLS’ favorite fiction titles:

Founded in 1942, King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Supporting the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and serves approximately 1.6 million people. In 2023, residents checked out 8.8 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive, making KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library system in the U.S.







