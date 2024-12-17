State Superintendent Chris Reykdal supports ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Washington

State Superintendent of

OLYMPIA, WA— Today, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal announced his support of state legislation that would end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Washington.





Reykdal is the most prominent elected official so far to announce support for the effort that will be introduced during the 2025 legislative session, which begins in less than a month.

“The data are clear: Nine times out of ten, young people who use e-cigarettes are choosing flavored tobacco products,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.

“We know the lifelong effects of smoking, and we know that e-cigarettes are often more addictive and more dangerous than they may appear. I strongly support the emerging legislation in the House and Senate that will end the sale of flavored tobacco products in Washington, and I encourage my colleagues to join the fight.”









Nearly 90% of all youth who use e-cigarettes report using flavored products. The 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) shows a large percentage of youth e-cigarette users, including 42% of high school users and 27% of middle school users, reported frequent or daily use, which is a strong sign of addiction.









Other organizations backing the Flavors Hook Kids Washington (FHKW) campaign include the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Association of Washington School Principals, El Centro de La Raza, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, and numerous NAACP branches. FHKW is powered by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Nicotine levels in e-cigarettes have skyrocketed in recent years, and the latest products can contain as much nicotine as 20 packs of cigarettes or more, putting kids at risk of rapid and severe addiction. Other organizations backing the Flavors Hook Kids Washington (FHKW) campaign include the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Association of Washington School Principals, El Centro de La Raza, Seattle Children's Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, and numerous NAACP branches. FHKW is powered by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.









The legislation, led by State Senator T’wina Nobles (28th LD) and State Rep. Kristine Reeves (30th LD), was unveiled at an event in Federal Way in early September.