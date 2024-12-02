Unofficial Porchlight Parade
Monday, December 2, 2024
|2024 Unofficial Porchlight Parade
Photo by Carl Dinse
Readers who have lamented the (temporary?) demise of the Porchlight Parade holiday decorations map will be happy to know that a Shoreline Area News reader has stepped up to fill the breach.
Ridgecrest resident Patrick Michael Daly has created a submission form and a map.
To add your outdoor home or business decorations to the map, use this link.
To see the map, click this link.
