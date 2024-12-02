Unofficial Porchlight Parade

Monday, December 2, 2024

Photo by Carl Dinse

Readers who have lamented the (temporary?) demise of the Porchlight Parade holiday decorations map will be happy to know that a Shoreline Area News reader has stepped up to fill the breach.

Ridgecrest resident Patrick Michael Daly has created a submission form and a map.

To add your outdoor home or business decorations to the map, use this link.

To see the map, click this link.


Posted by DKH at 8:45 PM
