For the Birds: Our NW Christmas Bird

Female Varied Thrush. Photo by Craig Kerns





By Christine Southwick





The Northern Cardinal is considered the Christmas Bird due to its bright red coloring.



But we in the western US do not have Northern Cardinals. Southern Arizona has some, but that is as close as they come to the rest of the West.



We don’t really have any winter birds with much red or green for that matter. We have Spotted Towhees with their rufous sides, Pileated Woodpeckers with their red caps, Red-breasted Sapsuckers with their red heads, but our own distinctive bird that is a winter visitor would be preferable.



When an area doesn’t have the most recognized U.S. Christmas bird symbol in their area, what is the alternative?





Male searching leaves for delectable morsels. Photo by Craig Kern

Varied Thrushes fit the bill. Their coloring is so impressive they could be a Christmas ornament, and their ethereal winter song is distinctive and delightful.



They are in the same family as American Robins, same size and shape, but more vividly colored.



The male has a burnt-orange stripe above his eyes that match his vivid breast and belly. He has a wide black necklace, and his head, back and tail are a bluish slate color. If that isn't enough to make it look like an ornament, the wings are a bold pattern of slate, black and orange.





Female in front male in back they often chuck to each other.

Photo by Craig Kerns.

The females have the same pattern, but their backs are brown rather than slate-color, so the overall impression of the female is “What is that orange bird?” The necklace on some females is hard to see — but it is there.



The females have the same pattern, but their backs are brown rather than slate-color, so the overall impression of the female is "What is that orange bird?" The necklace on some females is hard to see — but it is there.

Varied Thrushes breed at higher elevations and come down to our area during winter months looking for seeds and berries. They frequent Himalayan Blackberries and yards with leaves looking for tasty bug snacks.



As a Pacific Northwest bird, they particularly like dense forests and bushes, especially near streams and water, but they will sometimes dart out into yards during the winter.



