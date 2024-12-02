Blood drive at LFP Town Center December 10, 2024





One in 285 children in America will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.





Many of these pediatric patients rely on blood donations to support their care and treatment.









Schedule your blood donation appointment to give at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park on December 10, 2024 from 10am - 4pm by calling 1-800-398-7888 or scheduling online here









Did you know that 25% of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer?