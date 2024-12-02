Blood drive at LFP Town Center December 10, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024

Did you know that 25% of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer? 

One in 285 children in America will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

Many of these pediatric patients rely on blood donations to support their care and treatment. 

The most direct way to help them is to donate blood.

Schedule your blood donation appointment to give at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park on December 10, 2024 from 10am - 4pm by calling 1-800-398-7888 or scheduling online here


Posted by DKH at 3:42 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  