Crow Watch at UW Bothell / Cascadia College campus December 11, 2024
Monday, December 2, 2024
|Crows returning to campus
Photo courtesy UW Bothell / Cascadia College
The crows made it home before the storm hit on November 19, 2024, but the program didn't survive the lack of electricity.
Fear not! The program has been rescheduled to Wednesday December 11, 2024 from 4 - 6:30pm,
Sustainability Offices of UW Bothell and Cascadia College invite the community for an evening of crow education, birdwatching, and discussions with avian experts.
Crow Watch is free and happening at the Activities & Recreation Center (ARC) on the UW Bothell and Cascadia College campus.
Aligning with the campus’s sustainability values, this event will educate the community on crow behavior and ecology, highlight local conservation work, and raise awareness about the roosting crow population on campus.
Speakers for the evening include
- UW Bothell faculty members Dr. Douglas Wacker and Dr. Ursula Valdez,
- UW Seattle lecturer and crow researcher Dr. Loma Pendergraft, and
- Tulalip tribe storyteller Lois Landgrebe.
“We’re very excited to invite the community back to the UW Bothell and Cascadia College campus to learn about the crows,” said Stephan Classen, Assistant Director of Sustainability at Cascadia College,
“although it’s a smaller roost this year, crows are still coming to Bothell and we are ecstatic to showcase the amazing world of crows.”
Doors open at 3:30pm, and the event begins at 4:00. Register here
Cascadia College and UW Bothell’s joint campus hosts one of the largest wetland restoration projects on the west coast and is managed entirely pesticide free to support wildlife and climate action.
The joint institutions have various commitments to sustainability and work with the Bothell community on sustainability efforts.
Learn more about the sustainability programs here and here
The two campuses are located at 17927 113th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011
