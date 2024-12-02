Crow Watch at UW Bothell / Cascadia College campus December 11, 2024

Sustainability Offices of UW Bothell and Cascadia College invite the community for an evening of crow education, birdwatching, and discussions with avian experts.





Crow Watch is free and happening at the Activities & Recreation Center (ARC) on the UW Bothell and Cascadia College campus.





Aligning with the campus’s sustainability values, this event will educate the community on crow behavior and ecology, highlight local conservation work, and raise awareness about the roosting crow population on campus.



