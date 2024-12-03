Shoreline tree debris collection paused until Saturday, December 7, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

King county's offer to take in tree debris from the recent storm was so successful that they have - at least for the week - run out of capacity.



UPDATE: We are pausing free storm debris collection at our transfer stations due to lack of capacity. We expect to resume free collection of yard waste and woody debris on Saturday, Dec. 7.

When collection at county transfer stations resumes, King County residents can drop off tree limbs, and other woody debris for free at the Shoreline transfer station,

This does not affect normal yard waste pickup.


