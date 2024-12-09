Town & Country fosters the arts in frosting
Monday, December 9, 2024
|Town & Country provided frosting in multiple colors, as well as decorations.
Photo by Claudia Meadows
On Saturday, December 7, 2024 Shoreline's Town & Country Market held a one day special on gingerbread house kits and provided space for the kids to put their kits together and decorate them on the spot.
|No two houses were alike as the artists explored their creativity
Photo by Claudia Meadows
The young artists took their task very seriously and produced some charming results - and it was not nearly as messy as one might expect.
0 comments:
Post a Comment