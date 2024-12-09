Town & Country fosters the arts in frosting

Monday, December 9, 2024

Town & Country provided frosting in multiple colors, as well as decorations.
Photo by Claudia Meadows

On Saturday, December 7, 2024 Shoreline's Town & Country Market held a one day special on gingerbread house kits and provided space for the kids to put their kits together and decorate them on the spot.

No two houses were alike as the artists explored their creativity
Photo by Claudia Meadows

The young artists took their task very seriously and produced some charming results - and it was not nearly as messy as one might expect.

Photo by Claudia Meadows

The tables were full of young artists and their families.

Photo by Claudia Meadows

The work was pretty impressive!


Posted by DKH at 3:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  