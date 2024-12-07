Shoreline District Footballers post big numbers for All-WesCo honors

Shorecrest players named to WesCo All Conference

What a phenomenal season for Shoreline's version of Friday Night Lights – but instead of a fictional Dillon, Texas with its two rival teams, local fans got to gather at Spartan Stadium and root on our Shorewood Stormrays and Shorecrest Highlanders.





#5 Charlie Chin carries the ball

Making the All-Wesco 2024 Teams from Shorecrest are these nine players:



1st Team All-WesCo

Charlie Chin, Senior, Safety. Chin, who was also named to All-Wesco 2nd Team as Wide Receiver, had 671 total yards of offense, including a team leading 557 yards receiving and 79 yards returning punts and kickoffs. Rarely stepping off the field, he also collected 51 tackles (second highest on the team) and had one interception.

Carter Nichols, Senior, Offensive Lineman. Nichols anchored both sides of the line, also earning All-Wesco 2nd Team honors as a defensive lineman. The powerful Diesel was rarely not bearing down on an opponent, seeking contact wherever he could find it on his way to making 23 tackles and providing effective blocking for every Scots running back.

Max Beer, Senior, Linebacker. Also earning All-Wesco 2nd Team honors as a Tight End, Mac Truck made his quiet presence felt in a loud way, popping pads all over the conference on his way to leading the team with 79 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and one interception – while missing the final game of the season due to a foot injury. His style of play, reminiscent of prior Highlander greats like Jake Smotherman and Beau Ormsby, will be long remembered – and long felt by his opponents.

Ben Chesnut, Senior, Tight End. Ben was a Swiss Army Knife kind of player, serving multiple purposes and in on nearly every play on both sides of the ball. He led the team in touchdowns (12), all-purpose yards (832, including 494 receiving and 328 rushing), tied for interceptions (2), and had 31.5 tackles on top of all his offensive production.

Michael Murray, Junior, Defensive Lineman. Murray played with a ferocity that was recognized by his teammates, opponents, and sometimes, the officials, from hike to whistle on every play. He collected 24 tackles, including four for loss, and also had a pivotal role on the offensive line. No doubt Coach Christensen is looking forward to having him back next year.

2nd Team All-WesCo

Eli Gojdics, Junior, Running Back. Gojdics collected 739 yards of offense, including a team leading 412 rushing yards on 100 carries, with four touchdowns, and also team leading 275 kickoff return yard.

Danny Stephenson, Senior, Quarterback. In his second year under center (or rather, in the shotgun), Stephenson completed nearly 60% of his passes, racking up 1349 yards in the air and scoring eleven passing touchdowns. He added 354 yards on the ground carrying the ball, with a team leading 121 carries, for another six touchdowns. Playing most of the season with a brace protecting a wrist fracture suffered in the season opener against Lakeside, he was instrumental in leading the Scots this season.

Jacob Engle, Junior, Offensive Lineman. Another key player on this Shorecrest offensive line, Engle was instrumental in punching open the holes that allowed Stephenson and Gojdics to scamper downfield.

All-WesCo Honorable Mention

Anthony Downing, Senior, Wide Receiver. Ant made his presence known in a big way in this breakout senior season, gaining 180 yards with two touchdowns, while also playing a hard hitting defensive back, with 14 tackles and an interception.

Jack Gallagher, leaping for an interception

Photo by Kristi Lin

1st Team All-WesCo

Gatsby Palmer, Senior, Running back. Rushed for 601 yards and had six touchdowns

Kevin Haslam, Jr., Senior, Safety. Had 38 tackles and three interceptions

Logan Jovich, Junior, Offensive Lineman

Jack Gallagher, Junior, Defensive Back. Had 36 tackle and three interceptions

Kaare Nye, Junior, Kicker. Five field goals and 29 PAT’s

2nd Team All-WesCo

Anthony Reyes, Senior, Defensive Lineman

Gatsby Palmer, Senior, Linebacker

Kristian Stickelmaier, Senior, Defensive Back

Finn Bachler, Junior, Kick Returner

Eli McLaurin, Junior, Offensive Lineman

Honorable Mention All-WesCo

Tyler Giles, Senior, Quarterback

Nico Zacharias, Senior, Wide Receiver

With 21 players collecting a total of 24 All-WesCo designations, it was a bumper crop of awards for the teams led by head Coaches Rob Petschl, Shorewood, and Brandon Christensen, Shorecrest.Both teams finished the season with winning records of 6-4, with Shorecrest making the 3A State Round of 32 before falling to Bellevue High School (which will play this Saturday in the 3A Championship).Shorecrest also won the Shoreline District championship, with a narrow 20-13 win over Shorewood in the annual Rotary Cup.