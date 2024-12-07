Pause continues for storm debris at Shoreline Transfer Station

Storm debris photo by Nic Cross

Due to lack of capacity at our Solid Waste transfer stations, we’ve put a pause on free yard debris drop-off at our Shoreline transfer station.





We’re planning to reassess the need for additional free debris clean-up over the next week and will provide an update on website.









The offer was for storm debris from residents in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore.



Normal yard waste collection is not impacted.







