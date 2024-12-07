Rotary Sharing Tree open at LFP Town Center until December 21, 2024

We love our new poster…a special thanks to Amber Ryder, a Shorecrest HS parent.

The The Lake Forest Park Rotary sharing tree is now open in the lower lobby of Town Center Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





Leave unwrapped gifts and gift cards with the LFP Rotary volunteers attending the tree. Use the QR code in the poster for cash donations.

Thank you to the community for donating gifts and gift cards for the children in our community at large. We are so proud of the work all of us are doing in the community to support families and individuals who need our attention.

LFP Rotary Volunteers at the Sharing Tree in LFP Town Center

It takes a village… working together at a time of need. Please come visit us at the tree.JOIN ROTARY - we have fun giving and serving our community and beyond.