Share your Traffic Safety and Enforcement feedback with the King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO)

Sunday, December 15, 2024

The King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) wants to hear from people who live, work, drive, or take public transportation in King County to learn about experiences and priorities with traffic safety and enforcement.

Read the background for the survey here 

The OLEO provides independent oversight of the King County Sheriff's Office and reviews and recommends policy changes.

Using everyone’s feedback we will work with all our community partners to write recommendations that will be sent to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office will review them, and they can choose to accept the recommendations or not.

We will keep our community partners informed on updates from the Sheriff on whether they accept our recommendations.

Completing the survey should take approximately 15 minutes, and you can use the navigation bar tabs to go back forth between the pages.


