Share your Traffic Safety and Enforcement feedback with the King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO)
Sunday, December 15, 2024
The OLEO provides independent oversight of the King County Sheriff's Office and reviews and recommends policy changes.
Completing the survey should take approximately 15 minutes, and you can use the navigation bar tabs to go back forth between the pages.
Using everyone’s feedback we will work with all our community partners to write recommendations that will be sent to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office will review them, and they can choose to accept the recommendations or not.We will keep our community partners informed on updates from the Sheriff on whether they accept our recommendations.
