Learn about the career of a police officer Thursday December 19, 2024 at the Teen Center
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024
4 pm at The Shoreline Teen Center
Guest Speaker: Kyle
Profession: Retired from Burlington Police
This event is free and open to youth in 6th – 12th grade exclusively!
There will be food for all attendees.
What is the speaker series?
We will host monthly events at the Shoreline Teen Center where professionals from various careers will speak about their work and how they got there. These events are open to youth in 6th to 12th grade only.
Exact dates and times will vary due to the availability of our guest speakers. We will release event details at least two weeks ahead of the upcoming speaker event. Each event will also have catered food for attendees. Follow us on Instagram and on Linktree to stay up to date with these events!
The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged middle school-18 years old. We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. All activities are free of charge. All activities are subject to change.
The Teen Center is at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
