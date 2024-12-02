Nurture Well Center now open near Aurora Village
Monday, December 2, 2024
|Ribbon cutting for Nurture Well Center in Shoreline
Chamber Members, Mayor Chris Roberts, Councilmember Keith Scully and members of the Shoreline Community joined friends and family of Dr. Margaret Towolawi on Saturday, November 2, 2024 for a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Relaunch of Nurture Well Center in Shoreline.
Nurture Well Center, located in Shoreline, is Washington State's first Lifestyle Medicine focused primary care practice.
Come learn about the Employee Health and Wellness Program for Small Businesses, its Direct Primary Care (DPC) patient-centered healthcare model that emphasizes accessibility, quality, and affordability and curated vitamins, supplements and skincare.
Located in: Aurora Village Medical Center at 1207 N 200th St Suite 102, Shoreline, WA 98133
Phone: (206) 408-1893
