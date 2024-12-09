Iris Folding Holiday Cards For Everyone - Wednesday December 11, 2024 at the Richmond Beach Library
Monday, December 9, 2024
Richmond Beach Library
Wednesday December 11, 2024, 3:00-5:00pm
Unleash your creativity and learn the art of iris folding with this seasonal themed project! Using provided materials make your own beautiful, handcrafted cards to keep or give away.
For teens, adults, and children 9 and older.
Registration not required. First come, first served, while supplies last.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library
0 comments:
Post a Comment