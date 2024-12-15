1,500 local kids get toys collected by Shoreline Fire

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Toys collected by Shoreline firefighters for the Holiday Baskets event
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire reports:

"Another Amazing Year for Our Toy Drive! Yesterday was toy distribution day, and thanks to your incredible generosity, over 1,500 kids received gifts this year!

"We’re so grateful for the support of our amazing community. Together, we’ve made this holiday season a little brighter for families in need. Thank you for making it happen!"

The toy drive is part of the Holiday Baskets event of the Shoreline PTA Council. The YMCA collects donations of cash and gift cards for teens and Shoreline Fire collects toys for the younger children.


