Shoreline Fire provides free child car seat checkups



As holiday travel picks up, make sure your child's car seat is properly installed. Safety seats save lives, but only when used correctly.



The Shoreline Fire Department provides free child car seat checkups with a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician to residents of our district.



Make sure your child’s car seat is installed correctly and fits their needs before hitting the road this holiday season.











