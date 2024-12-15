Shoreline Fire provides free child car seat checkups

Sunday, December 15, 2024


As holiday travel picks up, make sure your child's car seat is properly installed. Safety seats save lives, but only when used correctly.

The Shoreline Fire Department provides free child car seat checkups with a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician to residents of our district.

Make sure your child’s car seat is installed correctly and fits their needs before hitting the road this holiday season.



Posted by DKH at 9:41 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  