What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? November 13 – 19









Recology Store Pop-up @ City Hall



Thursday, November 14, 2024



10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall. Check. Visit Recology's website for full details. They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person.







Please join us for a tasting of sparkling wines at Shoreline Town & Country Market



Thursday, November 14, 2024



3:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Town & Country Market Shoreline



The holidays are fast-approaching and we have a lot to be thankful for – like the great prices on this month’s featured wines! Come and join us for a free tasting event featuring four of our favorite sparkling wines. Carefully and intentionally chosen by our wine stewards just for you, these wines represent great value and might just introduce you to your new favorite bottle. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation! It’s time to sparkle! Must be 21 or over to attend.







Talk Time Class



Friday, November 15, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Green Shoreline Day and Arbor Day in the parks!



Saturday, November 16, 2024



10:00 AM - 1:00 PM



Shoreline Parks



. Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.

Volunteer to do ecological restoration in our forested parks! Join us on November 16 to install native plants for Green Shoreline Day and Arbor Day! No experience necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm. Register here . Contact Joy Wood atwith any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.





Upcoming events for November 16:



Green Shoreline Day @ Shoreline Park, 10am-12pm



We've made it to Green Shoreline Day! We've been busy this year and have a lot of space for planting, so we'll need all the help we can get. Join us for snacks, warm drinks, and native plants. We'll be planting conifers, ocean spray, vine maples, ferns, fringecup, and so many more!







Green Shoreline Day @ Darnell Park!, 10am-1pm



Planting Day at Darnell Park! Kaleidoscope Landscape has volunteered and cleared the weeds and spread the chips. You get to have the planting fun!







Green Shoreline Days @ Twin Ponds North, 9am-1pm



Quick presentation on Twin Ponds uniqueness and its challenges through the seasons. We'll check our new plantings, clear some weeds and generally get our hands in the soil.







Hamlin Forest Restoration - get dirty, learn new skills and have fun, 10am-1pm



Join your neighbors and make new friends while expanding and protecting Hamlin Park’s beautiful urban forest. We are restoring the forest by removing invasive species, improving the health of the soil, and planting native trees, shrubs and ground cover. Improve your wildlife identification skills while learning urban forestry and ecological restoration best practices. Students can earn community service hours while having fun outdoors.







Help Plant Trees and Shrubs @ Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am-1pm



We'll be planting native trees and shrubs in an area where past volunteers helped to clear blackberry and lay down mulch last year. Now it's ready for the plants! No experience necessary; just an interest in working together and having fun. Enjoy views of Puget Sound, learn new skills. and have fun with your neighbors as we create a new forest together. Everyone who comes to help restore nearshore habitat at the park is appreciated!







Northcrest Park - 2024 Restoration Event #15 - PLANTING PARTY, 10am-2pm



Planting time - we've got 120 native plants to put into the area - including Western Red Cedars (YAY), Doug Firs, 9 Barks, sword ferns, snowberry bushes, huckleberry, and much more. The land is anticipating these wonderful plants! Come help us put the final touches on this amazing park of our park!







Shoreline Days at North City Park, 10am-1pm



Join us to celebrate Green Shoreline Day, our biggest planting celebration of the year! We will be planting the future forest of North City Park and we want to see you there! Coming out to plant with us is one of the best ways to give back to your local forest and your neighbors. Help us to build healthy habitat and build a healthy community by taking part in Green Shoreline Day. All are welcome to attend and no experience is necessary! This is a highly sought-after event, so please make sure to sign up in advance to save your spot to plant with us.







Shoreline Walks - Briarcrest Neighborhood and Acacia Cemetery Walk - Free



Saturday, November 16, 2024



10:00 AM - 11:30 AM



Walk around the neighborhood north of the Briarcrest School, wind through a bit of Lake Forest Park, and loop through the Acacia Cemetery from the 155th Street entrance.



Walk Rating: Moderate (Hills)



Walk is approximately: 3.2 miles/2 hours



Meet at: Briarcrest Elementary School, 2715 NE 158th St, Shoreline, WA 98155.



Walk Leader: Donna







FREE How to Buy Used Bicycle Class @ Shoreline Tool Library



Saturday, November 16, 2024



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Have you been considering buying a used bicycle for recreational riding or for transportation for yourself or someone else? There’s a lot to take into consideration, such as how to make sure it fits, how to make sure everything works, what to look for during your test rides, where to shop, and what questions to ask. Join us for a lively and informed discussion on all things used bicycles. Please note that E-assist bikes will not be covered during this presentation.







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, November 19, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







