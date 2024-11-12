Seattle Area Feline Rescue t-shirt fundraiser raises $885 – two days left to order

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The T-shirt fundraiser for Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) has raised $885 so far, with only two days left for supporters to place their orders. 

This campaign offers cat lovers a unique way to show their support while helping the organization continue its mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome cats throughout the greater Seattle area.

Funds raised will also support the Shoreline-based organization’s Pet Food Pantry Program, which provides free pet food and supplies to local families in need. 

This vital resource helps keep pets with their families and ensures cats and other pets in the community are well-nourished, even when financial challenges arise.

“Thank you to everyone who has ordered a shirt or donated to the rescue,” said Laura Buzard of FRONT DOOR creative, who produced the campaign. “Together we can make a big difference in our community through small, individual actions.”

The T-shirt campaign ends at midnight on November 14, 2024. 

Order here.
About Seattle Area Feline Rescue

Seattle Area Feline Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing homeless and at-risk cats and kittens, giving them a chance for a better life. 

Through adoption services, medical care, public education, and community programs like the Pet Food Pantry, the rescue has connected countless cats with loving families.


