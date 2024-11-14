Twelve indicted in connection with violent drug trafficking gang that distributed fentanyl in Seattle and Everett

Photo courtesy Homeland Security

Seattle – A coordinated law enforcement operation over 48 hours at the end of October resulted in eleven arrests of members of a drug trafficking ring that set up shop in the University District of Seattle, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.





A year-long wiretap investigation led to the indictment of 11 defendants on drug distribution and weapons charges. A twelfth defendant with ties to the organization was indicted on illegal weapons possession in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hookah bar in South Seattle. The defendants arrested over the last two days have or will be making appearances in U.S. District Court in Seattle.





Most were residents of north end cities: Seattle, Edmonds, Lynnwood, and Everett.





“These defendants were prolific fentanyl dealers who were frequently armed when guarding their stash or distributing their drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Gorman. “The danger to the community cannot be overstated in this case. The leader of the drug crew was gunned down last summer – right in front of one of the U District locations where members of the crew distributed their poison, and continued do so, following the deadly shooting.”

"This operation exemplifies the power of collaboration among law enforcement agencies at all levels," said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest.









“There’s no true relief for those who have lost loved ones to drug-related crime or rising overdoses,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Carrie Nordyke of IRS-CI Seattle. “We stand with our law enforcement partners to stop groups that profit from the fentanyl epidemic by following the money.”

Thirty-one locations were searched on the same day by some 600 law enforcement officers from ten different agencies. A total of eleven people were arrested: nine of those indicted and two additional defendants were arrested on criminal complaints.



Three defendants are indicted for both gun and drug crimes:

Cooper Sherman, aka “Coop,” 27, of Seattle is charged with conspiracy, two counts of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Alvin Whiteside, aka “Mafia, 51, of Federal Way is charged with conspiracy, one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Whiteside is in state custody and will be transferred to federal custody.

Muhamed Ceesay, aka “Mo,” 27, of Lynnwood is charged with conspiracy, two counts of distributing fentanyl, one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ceesay remains a fugitive. These eight defendants are charged in the indictment for the drug conspiracy and various drug distribution crimes:

Ali Kuyateh, aka “Pops,” 49, of Seattle

Lamin Saho aka “Buck,” 38, of Everett, Washington

Oche Poston, 31, of Everett, Washington

Jaquan Means, 45, of Bellevue, Washington

Dominque Sanders, 34, of Everett, Washington – remains a fugitive.

Patrick Smith, 27 of Edmonds, Washington – remains a fugitive.

Matthew Robinson, 37, of Everett, Washington

Yohannes Wondimagegnehu, aka “Jon,” 35, of Seattle Finally, Khaliil Ahmed, aka “Bossup,” 26, of Kent, Washington, was identified as someone who supplied guns to members of the conspiracy.

Two defendants – Anteneh Tesfaye, 39, of Edmonds, Washington, and Michael Janisch, 25, of Mercer Island, Washington, were arrested on criminal complaints. "By uniting our resources and expertise, we have successfully dismantled a criminal network that has endangered our communities through violent acts and the distribution of fentanyl. Together, we will continue to fight against violent crime and protect the lives of our citizens."




