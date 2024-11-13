St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church: Evensong Service November 16, 2024
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
This brief service of reading, music, and reflection offers time for meditation and quiet, with an opportunity for fellowship and conversation afterwards.
Whether this is your first church service or you have been attending for decades, you are welcome.
Saturday November 16, 2024, 5pm at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, Shoreline 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133. 206-363-4319
