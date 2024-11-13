St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church: Evensong Service November 16, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Please join us at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church for an Evensong service on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 5pm. 

This brief service of reading, music, and reflection offers time for meditation and quiet, with an opportunity for fellowship and conversation afterwards.

Whether this is your first church service or you have been attending for decades, you are welcome.   
 
Saturday November 16, 2024, 5pm at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, Shoreline 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133. 206-363-4319
 

Posted by DKH at 10:12 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  